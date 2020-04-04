Person in their 20s tests positive for corona virus on trip back to Hiroshima

April 4, 2020

A person in their 20s on a trip back home to Hiroshima has tested positive for corona virus it was announced today. The patient lives in Tokyo where they work a part-time job. They traveled back to Hiroshima on April 1 by shinkansen and developed a fever after arrival.

Symptoms and movements

April 1

Traveled from Tokyo to Hiroshima by Shinkansen

Temperature of 37.7ºC at 3:30 pm

Traveled from Tokyo to Hiroshima by Shinkansen Temperature of 37.7ºC at 3:30 pm April 2

Examined at 2 hospitals.

Examined at 1st medical facility examined and visited a pharmacy.

Desiring further examination, visited 2nd medical facility which conducted a PCR test.

Examined at 2 hospitals. Examined at 1st medical facility examined and visited a pharmacy. Desiring further examination, visited 2nd medical facility which conducted a PCR test. April 3 Positive test for corona virus confirmed.

Moved to medical facility designated for corona virus patients.

Temperature of 35.9ºC

Moved to medical facility designated for corona virus patients. Temperature of 35.9ºC April 4

Currently in stable condition.

The patient says that they started wearing a mask at the onset of symptoms. Gender withheld at the request of the patient. There are 3 other people in the patient’s family and their movements and contacts are being investigated.

This is the 9th case of corona virus to be announced in Hiroshima City. It brings the total number of cases in Hiroshima Prefecture to 14.

Source: Hiroshima City document [Japanese PDF]

Related links