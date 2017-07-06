Perfect Beer Box in Shareo

A “standing” bar (aka ‘a bar’) serving “perfect black label” for 5 days from July 5 takes over the central plaza of the Shareo underground mall.

The bar, with a counter and some bar tables, holds about 30 people at a time and promises to serve “creamy, clear and cold” beers with exquisitely fine foam. As well the most sublime pouring of your box standard Sapporo Black Label, a limited edition dark version, a black Black Label, of the popular lager will also be available.

Customer can purchase ¥500 tickets, one per person per time before entering the black box to enjoy one of the beers with a small side dish (pork, olive and tomato on a stick with Black Label lager and skewered anago sea eel with spicy mentaiko roe with the dark version).

There are also a limited number of free gifts to take away. Those who want to try both kinds of lager or enjoy a second round will have to leave the confines of the box and buy a new ticket.

The bar is open July 5-July 9.

16:00-20:30 Wednesday-Friday

11:00-20:30 Saturday

11:00-20:00 Sunday.

Last orders are 30min before closing.