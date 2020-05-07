No new Chugoku Covid-19 cases confirmed for 2 days

May 8, 2020

As of 11pm May 7, no new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in any of the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku region for the second day in a row.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm May 7) in Hiroshima Prefecture remains at 164 and 249 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of May 7, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 164 36 22 24 3 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 2 deaths

No new cases of Covid-19 in Chugoku region

With 14 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed so far in May, compared to 219 cases in April, it seems that the social distancing measures have had some effect in reducing the spread of the virus. There is concern, however, that we may see an uptick in the number of cases as a result of increased contact between people during the Golden Week break. Authorities are urging people to continue to take precautions to limit the further spread of the coronavirus virus.

Hiroshima prefectural authorities believe that Hiroshima’s two large clusters, in Miyoshi and in Saeki-ku in Hiroshima City, have been contained, but as infection routes in a large proportion of other cases are unknown, they warn that it is too early to let down our guard.

If the number of confirmed cases remains low, it seems likely that the Hiroshima Prefecture’s 3-phase easing of “restraint” measures will go into effect from May 11.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Some locations getting a head start on easing of “restraint”

With the number of newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 dropping around the region, it looks likely that measures to ease the period of “restraint” and social-distancing will go into effect as planned from May 11. Some public facilities, however, are already reopening.

Several flower farms in Sera Highland, which usually attracts many visitors at this time of year to enjoy views of its tulips and other flowers, reopened yesterday, May 7.

Under the Hiroshima Prefecture’s guidelines, places such as this should wait to reopen until around May 20. However, as their flowers will be past their best by this time, 5 Sera Highland flower farms decided to reopen May 7. A manager is quoted in the Chugoku Shinbun as saying that they feel they showed great restraint by closing during the usually busy Golden Week holiday and that they wish to protect the livelihoods of their staff, as well as give visitors the opportunity to get some relief from the current situation by enjoying their beautiful flowers.

Kozan Lavender-no-oka lavender farm, also in Sera Highlands, has decided to remain closed due to the number of elderly people who work on the farm.

7 of 28 driving schools in the region also moved the resumption of classes up from May 11 to May 7 in an attempt to get started on dealing with the backlog of canceled classes.

Some museums, art galleries and cinemas are planning to reopen next week, but others are still working on how to implement virus control measures before they reopen their doors.

See all our posts related to the coronavirus pandemic here