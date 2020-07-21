Covid-19, 4 new cases in Hiroshima Pref, 2 in Okayama Pref

July 20, 2020

4 new cases of Covid-19 were announced in Hiroshima Prefecture and 2 in Okayama Prefecture yesterday. Excluding reinfections, this brings the total number of cases in Hiroshima City so far to 115, 209 across Hiroshima Prefecture and 572 in the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku region.

Total number of Covid-19 cases in Chugoku Region as of July 20, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 209 cases 41 cases 42 cases 25 cases 5 cases 169 discharged 37 discharged 28 discharged 24 discharged 4 discharged 3 deaths

3 more Covid-19 cases announced in Hiroshima City July 20

1 is a colleague of 4 company workers who tested positive 7/15 after a karaoke party held on July 7. He is reported to be asymptomatic and has been hospitalized.

The others are 2 female Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen students female students. The students have been hospitalized and the college has closed its Nagatsuka campus.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

New Covid-19 case in Fukuyama nightlife cluster

A man in his 20s who attended a DJ event at Fukuyama club The Rose July 10-11 has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the 7th case in the cluster that seems to be centered on the event and a local restaurant. He is reported to be asymptomatic and has been hospitalized

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

An Okayama City woman in her 40s tested positive for Covid-19 it was announced July 20. She lives with a man who tested positive on July 19 and initially tested negative. She has been hospitalized and it is reported that there are no close contacts to trace. The man is part of the Okayama restaurant cluster announced at the weekend and 5 colleagues of the man tested so far have all come back negative.

It was also announced yesterday that a female health care worker in Kurashiki also tested positive for Covid-19. She started to exhibit symptoms on July 8 and, although her fever has subsided she was to be moved to hospital. She is the 42nd case so far in Okayama Prefecture.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

