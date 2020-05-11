New Covid-19 numbers remain low, easing of “restraint” begins in Hiroshima Pref

May 11, 2020

As of 11:30 pm May 10, no new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Hiroshima Prefecture for the 5th day in a row. New cases in Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture and Tottori Prefecture were confirmed however.

The number of cases of coronavirus (as of 11:30 pm May 10) confirmed so far in Hiroshima Prefecture remains at 164 and is now 250 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region（this figure does not include 2 new Tottori cases).

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of May 10, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 164 36 23 24 3 +0 +0 +1 +0 +0 (2 residents positive at Narita Airport) 2 deaths

Kurashiki man tests positive for Covid-19

The 23rd case of coronavirus in Okayama Prefecture was confirmed on May 8. The man in his 30s received at a medical facility on April 27 after developing a fever and sore throat on April 22. His condition initially improved, but his fever returned on May 4 and he was tested for coronavirus on May 8. It is reported that the man traveled to Kochi Prefecture on business April 9-11.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

2 Tottori residents test positive at Narita Airport

The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced yesterday that a man in his 30s and a boy under the age of 10 who live in Tottori Prefecture tested positive for Covid-19 at Narita Airport after returning from the Philippines. They are both Japanese nationals according to the ministry and neither were exhibiting symptoms at the time of testing.

It appears that, as they were tested at Narita Airport rather than in their home prefecture, they do not appear in the total number of cases listed in Tottori.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Asahi Digital | Ministry of Health and Welfare

Hiroshima governor gives go ahead to move to first phase of easing restraint measures

On May 9, Hiroshima governor Yuzaki Hidehiko gave the go ahead to move into the first phase of his plan to move out of the period of “restraint” from May 11.

In this first phase, called “Level 3”, restrictions on the opening of libraries, museums, cinemas, zoos and… pet grooming salons are lifted. Driving schools are also allowed to restart operation (although some had already done this). Resumption of operations is on condition of the implementation of measures to prevent the possible further spread of Covid-19 (see below). Restaurant opening ours can be extended to 9pm (though alcohol sales must still end by 7pm).

All that said, the people of Hiroshima are still urgently requested to maintain social-distancing, avoid all non-essential outings and to work from home as much as possible.

Should the number of new cases of Covid-19 remain under control, the second phase of relaxing restrictions is scheduled for May 20 and a return to some kind of normality in Phase 3 from June 1.

Hiroshima City has published details of the plan in English as it will implemented in the city with a comprehensive list of facilities and businesses and the conditions of easing.

Yuzaki also said that 81% of the 257 beds in designated Covid-19 wards are currently available.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Hiroshima Prefecture Level 3 Covid-19 prevention measures (conditions of resumption of operation) Cinemas & theaters No admission to people without masks or high temperatures

Seats to left, right, in front and behind each customer to be left open until May 31

No special events Libraries Only open for lending and returns until May 31

Returned books etc to be disinfected Art galleries, museums, zoos etc No admission to people without masks or high temperatures

No interactive events until May 31 Driving schools Students to have temperatures measured each day

Thorough disinfection of cars Pet grooming salons Appointment systems to prevent congregation of clients

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Sanfrecce Hiroshima to resume limited training

Jōfuku Hiroshi, manager of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, said in an online interview yesterday that the soccer team plans to restart training in small groups in preparation for when conditions allow for the resumption of team training. The J-league season has now been suspended for 2 and a half months and the league estimates that it will take a month for players to get match-ready once the decision to resume the season is taken.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

