New coronavirus cases in Hiroshima, Kure and Tottori April 18

New cases in Hiroshima City, Kure and Tottori bring the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Chugoku Region to 196, with 130 of them in Hiroshima Prefecture.



Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of April 18, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 130 30 18 15 3 +6 +0 +0 +0 +2

New cases in Hiroshima connected to Saeki-ku cluster

Hiroshima City government announced 5 more confirmed cases of coronavirus connected to the cluster centered on the Kenshin Gakuen residential facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku. 3 of the cases are residents of Kenshin Gakuen in their teens and 20s. They tested negative in the first round of PCR tests conducted on all residents and staff, but were retested after developing high temperatures.

Another woman in her 50s is a family member of a member of staff at Kenshin Gakuen who developed symptoms on April 13.

The 6th case is a man in his 70s who works at an adjacent facility run by the same company. In a press conference held on April 18, Hiroshima city officials said that the man had shared a car on April 10 with two Kenshin Gakuen staff who both later tested positive for coronavirus (on April 11 and 13). The official mentioned that this is an example of efforts to expand testing protocols beyond “close contacts” to include “contacts” (according to the official, this case was not deemed to be a “close-contact” as the two men had not yet tested positive for coronavirus).

All 113 staff and residents at this adjacent facility are currently being tested for coronavirus and this case is the only positive out of 59 results received as of last night. The remaining 54 results are expected today.

City documents state that authorities are in the process of working out where these patients will be sent. According to the city official, however, the original 16 beds set aside for coronavirus cases at Funairi Hospital in Hiroshima City have been increased to over 20. Beds are also being made available at the Prefectural Hospital. At this time, to his knowledge, there is no shortage of beds, he said.

Sources: Sankei Shinbun | Hiroshima City Press Conference video | Hiroshima City documents 1, 2, 3.

First case of coronavirus in Kure

A man in his 80s has tested positive for coronavirus in Kure. Few details have been release, but according to Kure city government the man did not travel outside Kure in the 2 weeks before symptoms and he has not used public transport, all travel being made in his own car. It should be noted that Kure City extends all across the Tobishima islands and official information released doesn’t confirm whether this case is in what can be considered Kure city center or not.

Source: Kure City document

2 new cases in Tottori Prefecture

The first cases of coronavirus in Tottori Prefecture since its hitherto sole case was confirmed on April 10 were announced yesterday.

A man in his 50s who lives in Yonago is reported to have had contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus in relation to the bar at the center of the bar cluster in Matsue, in neighboring Shimane Prefecture.

The other case is a man in his 20s who works as a director for NHK in Tottori City.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

