January Movies in Hiroshima

Some good flicks (and few that might make you go hmmm…) on at the pictures this month.

The Lady In The Van

UK, 2016

104 min

Rated PG-13 for a brief unsettling image

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (92% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Salon Cinema January 7-13 at 10:15 and 12:25 and January 14-20 at 12:40.

Everybody Wants Some

US, 2016

117 min

Rated R for language throughout, sexual content, drug use and some nudity

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (86% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Salon Cinema from January 7 at 16:45.

Hitchcock/Truffaut

US, 2015

80 min

Rated PG-13 for suggestive material and violent images

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (95% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Salon Cinema at 17:20 January 14-20 and at 17:00 January 21-27.

Born To Be Blue

US, 2015

98 min

Rated R for drug use, language, some sexuality and brief violence

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (88% rating at time of writing)

.

Showing at Salon Cinema at 15:20 January 14-20 and at 15:00 January 21-27.

The Girl On The Train

US, 2016

112 min

Rated R for violence, sexual content, language and nudity

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (48% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Hatchoza at 13:20 and

18:50 January 14-20 and at 16:55 January 21-27.

Meru

US, 2015

90 min

Rated R for language

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (89% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Wald 11 from January 14.

The Accountant

US, 2016

128 min

Rated R for strong violence and language throughout

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (51% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Wald 11 and 109 Cinemas from January 14.

Teatro alla Scala – The Temple of Wonders

Italy, 2015

96 min

Italian with Japanese subtitles

Showing at Wald 11 from January 14.

Silence

US, 2016

In English with some Japanese

161 min

Rated R for some disturbing violent content

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes

Showing at Salon Cinema and Wald 11 from January 21.

Salon Cinema showtimes: 10:00, 13:00, 16:00, 19:00 January 21-26 (plus 21:25 late show on January 21)

Shin Godzilla (Godzilla Resurgence)

Japan, 2016

In Japanese

120 min

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (87% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Hatchoza from January 21.

Suffragette

UK, 2015

106 min

Rated PG-13 for some intense violence, thematic elements, brief strong language and partial nudity

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (73% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Salon Cinema from January 27.

Dr Strange/h3>

US, 2016

130 min

Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (90% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Wald 11 from January 27.

The Maginificent Seven

US, 2016

132 min

Rated PG-13

Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes (63% rating at time of writing)

Showing at Wald 11 from January 27.