More Hiroshima Carp COVID-19 infections announced

May 21, 2021

7 more Hiroshima Carp players, a coach and a member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 it was announced last night.

The players who have tested positive are fan favorite Suzuki Seiya, Chono Hisayoshi, Omori Minoru, Ishihara Tomoki and Hatsuki Ryotaro. The coach is Asayama Toyo.

This follows the announcement on May 17 that 3 other players – Kikuchi Ryosuke, Kotono Kaito and Shozui Yuya – had tested positive.

The team is reportedly awaiting guidance from the health department about whether to go ahead with the 3-game series against Hanshin Tigers at Mazda Stadium planned for May 21-23.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Yahoo News

