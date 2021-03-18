Masked man robs Shimanami konbini at knifepoint

A man robbed the Shigei branch of LAWSON convenience store on the island of Innoshima, along the Shimanami Kaido cycle route just after 1am on Thursday, March 18.



The man, who was dressed in a balaclava, overalls and gloves, threatened two employees with a knife and demanded they hand over money from the cash register. After they handed him ¥82,000, the assailant threw some kind of liquid on the the employees and ran off. The konbini staff are reported to have complained about irritation in the eyes and nose.

The konbini in the usually quiet community of Shigei is a popular pit stop for cyclists on the Shimanami Kaido. There was one customer in the store as well as the two members of staff.

The robber is estimated to be 30-50 years old, about 170cm tall and of medium build. Police have released the photo (above) of the man taken by the convenience store surveillance camera.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun