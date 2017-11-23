Kimono Experience and Japanese Cafe in Shukkei-en Garden

Enjoy the autumn foliage in city center garden Shukkei-en day and night, in kimono!

The Niwa Cafe is a lovely temporary cafe with low Japanese-style tables and parasols (plus heaters and blankets!) set up several times a year in the grassy area of Shukkei-en Garden in front of the Prefectural Art Museum‘s garden entrance.

Here, you can take a little break and enjoy a warm cup if matcha tea, coffee, some Japanese sweets, and even hot sake.

They are also offering a very reasonable “kimono experience” where they will dress you in kimono for just ¥2000.

It’s a great opportunity to capture some unique photos with the autumn leaves and the garden as a backdrop. A temporary changing room has been built in Japanese style with a tatami mat floor, so you can get changed in comfort and privacy. The price includes a cup of matcha tea too.

The Niwa Cafe runs from 10:30am to 8:30pm (just make sure you are in the garden by 7:30pm) during the garden’s autumn leaf viewing season which is planned to run until Dec 3. The lights come on around 5:30pm.

Reservations are not necessary, so you can just roll up whenever you like.