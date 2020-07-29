July 29 Covid-19 update

July 29, 2020

36 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Hiroshima Prefecture and a further 10 in other parts of the the Chugoku Region over the past 2 days .

New cases of Covid-19 in Hiroshima & Chugoku Region July 28-29

July 28

Hiroshima Pref +19

[Hiroshima City +13, Fukuyama +1]

Yamaguchi Pref +1

Okayama Pref +2

Tottori Pref +2

July 29

Hiroshima Pref +17

[Hiroshima City +13, Kure +1, Fukuyama +3]

Yamaguchi Pref +2

Okayama Pref +1

Tottori +2

Hiroshima City

13 new cases of Covid-19 were announced in Hiroshima City on July 28 and another 13 on July 29. 4 cases are associated with a wining and dining bar at the center of a cluster which currently stands at 20 cases. The name of the bar in question has now been made public – Ams in Kanayama-cho. Anyone who visited the bar between July 10 and 18 is asked to call 082-241-4566.

One woman in her 50s visited a live music venue on July 23. The event in question is reported to have been 6-7 hours in length and there are thought to have been 83 customers and staff involved. The name of the “livehouse” has not been released, but a customer list has been provided to city officials.

The first case of Covid-19 at Mazda was also announced July 29. Source

An employee at YumeTown shopping center in Yasu-furuichi in Asaminami-ku tested positive for Covid-19 on July 28 it was announced July 29. The shopping center has been closed from July 29. Source

Around Hiroshima Prefecture

3 new cases have been confirmed in Fukuyama, 2 in Kumano 2, 1 in Kaita 1, 1 in Fuchu 1 and one on the island of Osakikamijima.

Elsewhere in the region

3 new cases were announced in both Yamaguchi and Okayama Prefectures and 4 in Tottori Prefecture.

Total number of Covid-19 cases in Chugoku Region as of 11:40pm July 29, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 298 cases 52 cases 70 cases 29 cases 6 cases 227 discharged 38 discharged 42 discharged 25 discharged 10 discharged 3 deaths

See all our posts related to the coronavirus pandemic here