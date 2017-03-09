IC4 International Women’s Day campaign picking up accolades

Local detail-crazed design firm, IC4, produced 3 of their trademark “Where’s Wally” style posters for UN Women Egypt as part of a campaign to highlight gender inequality.

Viewers are invited to find the sole women amongst a multitude of male colleagues in three posters themed “High Tech”, “Science” and “Parliament”. The “Finding Her” campaign by marketing agency DDB‘s Dubai office was created for UN Women Egypt in the run up to International Women’s Day. It is part of the global Planet 50-50 by 2030-Step it Up for Gender Equality campaign and in line with the theme of 2017’s International Women’s Day which is “Women in the Changing World of Work”. It was designed “to shed light on the importance of equal opportunities for Egyptian women to participate in the labor force and contribute to the development of the Egyptian society” and highlight the fact that women make up only 23% of the Egyptian workforce. Executive Creative Director of DDB Dubai, Firas Medrows, has said of the campaign

Even though the percentage of women in the workforce is so low, the issue still goes largely unnoticed. By creating these elaborate ads that you really spend time looking at, we wanted to raise awareness for the cause.

Finding her is indeed a time consuming challenge and the posters have garnered a lot of attention on social media as well as picking up gold medals at this week’s Dubai Lynx awards.

Take a look at the work required to create one of these posters!

Here are the finished products.

High Tech

Science

Parliament

