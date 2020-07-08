Hiroshima prison inmate tests positive for Covid-19, new case in Hatsukaichi

July 8, 2020

Hiroshima Prison inmate tests positive for Covid-19

Hiroshima City announced July 7 that an inmate at the detention center located inside Higashi Police Station (Higashi Ward) has tested positive for Covid-19. It is the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in a prison within Hiroshima Prefecture. 9 police and prison officers who had contact with the inmate are staying at home while tests are being conducted.

The inmate is reported to have been transported to Hiroshima from Tokyo by Shinkansen at the beginning of July. He began to feel unwell on July 4 and developed a 39.5º fever on July 5. He was moved to Funairi Hospital on July 6 after his PCR test came back positive. He is under guard in a private room in the hospital.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

New case of Covid-19 in Hatsukaichi City

In Hatsukaichi City, a company employee has also tested positive for Covid-19. It is the first positive case confirmed by an antigen test rather than PCR testing in Hiroshima Prefecture. The patient, who had not traveled outside the prefecture in the 14 days before symptoms showed, began to feel unwell on July 3 and was tested at a private clinic on July 7.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Fukuyama Art Museum reopens after contact tracing completed

Fukuyama Art Museum reopens today after contact tracing and testing of a Tottori man who visited the museum on June 27 and later tested positive for Cover-19 has been completed. Tests on all 16 people, who were working on the ticket counter, museum shop etc at the time have returned negative results. The museum also ramped up cleaning and disinfection after being informed of the situation on July 4.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

