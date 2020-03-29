Hiroshima in the time of Covid-19
Worrying times like these can be more stressful if you feel you are not getting the information you need to make important decisions (or just get to sleep at night). Little information about the Covid-19 novel corona virus outbreak is being published on Hiroshima’s official local government websites. We hope we can help bridge the information gap for Hiroshima’s international residents.
Covid-19 testing in Hiroshima
Click here to see the state of testing in Hiroshima Prefecture.
Latest local news
March 29, 2020
Novel corona virus patient attended gradation ceremony in Hiroshima March 23
See our Hiroshima Covid-19 newsfeed.
What to do if you are worried about Covid-19
Hiroshima Prefecture has set up this page for foreign residents. Updates are made in “easy Japanese” with furigana readings above the kanji characters. By writing in simple Japanese it is hoed that it will translate other languages via translation software better than documents that use more technical language. Click this link, select one of 9 available languages (English, Korean, Mainland Chinese, Taiwan Chinese, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian and Vietnamese and hit browse.
As of March 29, 2020 the advice for those who suspect they may have contracted the Covid-19 corona virus remain:
- If you have a cold, cough or have a fever take off from work or school.
- If the following symptoms persist for 4 days contact your designated health center
- A temperature of 37.5ºC or over and a persistent cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Persistent drowsiness and feeling heavy.
- Anyone who falls into the following categories who experiences the above symptoms for 2 days or more
- Elderly
- Pregnant
- Diabetic
- Heart problems
- Respiratory problems
- Undergoing dialysis
- Using immunosuppresants, anti-cancer drugs
Where should I contact?
If you are worried about your Japanese language ability, please call the foreign consultation desk at Hiroshima International Center.
Tel: 0120-783-806 (No phone charges)
Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 7 pm
Saturday 9:30 am to 6 pm
Languages: English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tagalog, Portuguese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, Nepali.
Hiroshima International Center Foreign Consultation Desk Home Page
(bizarrely in Japanese – furigana readings added)
If you understand Japanese, please call the public health center or health center in the area where you live.
(8:30 am to 5:00 pm 7 days a week)
Kure City
0823-25-3525 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
Hiroshima Prefectural Infectious Disease and Disease Control Center (Hiroshima Prefectural Health Measures Division)
082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
Hiroshima City
082-504-2622 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday
082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Hiroshima City, Naka-ku
082-504-2528 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday
082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Hiroshima City, Higashi-ku
082-568-7729 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday
082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Hiroshima City, Minami-ku
082-250-4108 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday
082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Hiroshima City, Nishi-ku
082-294-6235 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday
082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Hiroshima City, Asaminami-ku
082-831-4942 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday
082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Hiroshima City, Asakita-ku
082-819-0586 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday
082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Hiroshima City, Aki-ku
082-821-2809 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday
082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Hiroshima City, Saeki-ku
082-943-9731 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday
082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Fukuyama City
084-928-1350 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
Miyoshi City
0824-63-5181 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Fuchu City Kamiishi Kogen
084-921-1413 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Mihara City
0848-25-2011 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Takehara City Higashihiroshima City, Osaki Kamijima
082-422-6911 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Etajima City
0823-22-5400 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Akitakata City Fuchu, Hata, Kumano, Saka, Akinota, Kita-Hiroshima
082-228-2111 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays
Otake City
0829-32-1181 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day
082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays