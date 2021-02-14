Hiroshima COVID-19 first phase priority groups announced

A total of 1,190,000 Hiroshima Prefecture residents will be included in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations reports Chugoku Shimbun. The process of listing up health workers who will be the first to receive vaccinations is underway and actual vaccinations are expected to start in mid-March. Vaccinations of people over 65, who make up 40% of the prefecture’s population, will reportedly begin in early April.

The numbers break down as follows

– 85,000 medical professionals

– 816,6000 over 65s

– 176,00 at risk due to underlying medical conditions

– 42,000 employees at elderly care facilities

When the rest of the prefecture are expected to start getting their vaccinations is still unknown.

Source: Chugoku Shimbun