Governor asks Hiroshima to stay home this weekend, schools to close again

April 10, 2020

2 days after a state of emergency in 7 areas of Japan and on a day that saw a record daily increase of 189 coronavirus cases in Tokyo, authorities in Hiroshima seemed to be moving towards taking firmer measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Stay home this weekend

This afternoon Hiroshima governor Yuzaki Hideaki, recognizing signs that the prefecture could be on the brink of a large spike in cases, called upon people all across Hiroshima Prefecture to refrain from leaving their houses and apartments unless absolutely necessary this weekend, April 11-12.

Hiroshima City announced that after just a few days back, city schools would close again from April 15 or 16 until May 6. However, it was said that there are also plans to have students come to school approximately one day a week.

In the case of parents having to go out to work, teachers and staff would make home visits to check on children left home alone.

Hiroshima Prefecture followed soon after, a announcing that schools under its jurisdiction in Hiroshima City would also close.

Many restaurants are switching to take out service as more and more customers stay away. Others are closing for the next week or two. In Hiroshima city center department stores, PARCO, Fukuya and Mitsukoshi will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

UPDATE 4/11/20

City center boutique cinemas Salon Cinema and Hatchoza will also be closed this weekend in response to Hiroshima governor’s call to avoid all unnecessary outings this weekend.