Getting to and from Hiroshima Airport after flooding

The Sanyo Expressway has been closed between the Hiroshima and Kochi Interchanges since landslides blocked the road during the recent extreme rainfall event. According to Chugoku Shimbun newspaper, the road will reopen around July 15.In the meantime, the Limousine Bus service between Hiroshima Airport and Hiroshima City remains suspended.

As an alternative, 5 buses are shuttling passengers between Hiroshima Airport and Higashi-hiroshima Shinkansen Station throughout the day. The journey usually takes 40-60 minutes, but at this time it is recommended to leave yourself plenty of time in case of traffic problems.

The first bus to leave Higashi-hiroshima Shinkansen Station leaves after the arrival of the first shinkansen arrival at 06:29 and runs until the the final flight departure of the day at 21:35.

The first bus to leave Hiroshima Airport is timed to accommodate passengers on the first arrival of the day at 08:20 and the buses run until the last shinkansen departures of the day (Tokyo bound at 23:30 and Hiroshima bound 23:34)

One way fare is ¥800

Please be aware that restaurants and shops at Hiroshima Airport also remain closed.

Limousine Bus services between Hiroshima Airport and Fukuyama, Mihara, Onomichi and Kure are running (please note that Kure and Onomichi are currently without water supply). The bus servicebetween Hiroshima Airport and Miyoshi is also currently suspended.

Source: http://www.hij.airport.jp/news.php?newsnum=665 [ja]