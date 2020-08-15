Gang leader shot in Iwakuni

Chugoku Shinbun reports that a 52 year old leader of a designated organized crime group affiliated with with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi was shot in Iwakuni last night.

The incident happened in Shozoku-machi 4-chome (about 1km south of Waki Station) at around 9:20pm on Saturday, August 15. The gang leader was taken to hospital after being shot 3 times in the abdominal area in the street near his home.

An unidentified man is reported to have been seen running away from the scene, but no gun had been found. The incident is being treated as an attempted murder.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun｜Jiji Press

５日午後９時２０分ごろ、山口県岩国市装束町で「男性が撃たれた」と、同居する家族の女性から１１０番があった。県警組織犯罪対策課によると、特定抗争指定暴力団神戸山口組系喜竜会の男性幹部（５２）が自宅付近の路上で、拳銃のようなもので複数発撃たれ負傷し、市内の病院に救急搬送された。県警は殺人未遂事件として、撃った人物の行方を追っている。