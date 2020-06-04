News 

Fukuyama man tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

June 5, 2020

A Fukuyama man has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time after being discharged from hospital on May 19.

The employee of the City Waterworks Bureau in his 60s was discharged from hospital on May 19 (after two negative tests). The man continued to recover at home, but displayed no symptoms. He was retested for coronavirus ahead of returning to work and the results came back positive on June 4. He is the second case of a positive retest in the Fukuyama City Waterworks Bureau and the fourth case in Hiroshima Prefecture.

