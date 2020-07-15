Covid-19: 21 new cases in Hiroshima, Iwakuni & Chugoku Region in 2 days

July 15, 2020

21 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced in the Chugoku Region over July 14 and 15.

7 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced in Hiroshima City in the past 2 days. Elsewhere in Hiroshima Prefecture, 5 new cases were been announced in Fukuyama, 1 in Aki-gun and 1 in an undisclosed location. MCAS US Marine base in Iwakuni has confirmed 4 cases and news cases have been announced in both Okayama and Shimane.

4 cases of Covid-19 announced in Hiroshima Prefecture, July 14

A man in his 30s who works on the Japan Self Defense Force camp in Kaitaichi, developed a high fever on July 12 after spending two nights in Osaka and returning to Hiroshima on July 5. He tested positive for Covid-19 on July 13 (Hiroshima City Case #98).

Another man in Fukuyama City also tested positive on July 14. He is the first confirmed case in the city since April 25. He is reported to have spent some time in Osaka and to have traveled outside the city early in July. Other details are being withheld.

2 more people in Hiroshima Prefecture were also reported to have tested positive on the same day. One, it was announced July 15, is a resident of Aki-gun in their 40s or 50s who traveled to Tokyo on business at the end of June. No details about the other case have been released.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Chugoku Shinbun

6 new Covid-19 cases in Hiroshima City July 15 include 4 from karaoke party

4 of 6 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Hiroshima City that were announced July 15 are work colleagues who enjoyed a meal and a karaoke session together on July 7. Hiroshima city is not viewing this as a “cluster”

One of the other 2 cases announced in Hiroshima City today is a male, non-Japanese doctor who recently arrived from overseas for training at a city hospital. Details about the second case are being withheld.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

MCAS Iwakuni US marine base confirms first 4 cases of Covid-19

MCAS Iwakuni US marine base has had some the most stringent measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the entire nation. Yesterday, however, a family of 3 flew on a commercial flight to Iwakuni Kintai airport after undergoing a PCR test on arrival at Narita Airport. All 3 turned out to be positive for Covid-19.

Initial news was greeted with disbelief as base and Iwakuni residents couldn’t imagine that the family would have been allowed to travel on a commercial airline without their test results being confirmed negative. It turned out that the family had lied to authorities, assuring them that they would be traveling to Iwakuni by rental car. The 3 people are now in isolation.

The base confirmed another unrelated case today. The base commander posted this on the base Facebook Page:

The individual arrived to Japan via Kansai Airport and was transported to MCAS Iwakuni in a personal vehicle, where, upon arrival, immediately entered restriction of movement at their residence. Initial contact tracing has revealed minimal to no interaction with local populations on or off MCAS Iwakuni. Contact tracing aboard the air station and with local health authorities is ongoing in order to ensure the health and safety of the Iwakuni community and our host nation.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Facebook

Shimane college student confirmed to have Covid-19

A university student from Izumo in Shimane Prefecture has tested positive for Covid-19. She is reported to have attended the idol stage show in Shinjuku at the center of a growing cluster of cases on June 30 (more about the source of this cluster here). She traveled to Tokyo by express bus and returned on July 5. She attended classes from July 6 and was tested on July 14. Approximately 500 students are currently being tested as part of contact tracing efforts.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

4 new cases in Fukuyama follow yesterday’s first case in 80 days

3 of 4 new cases of Covid-19 in Fukuyama City announced today, July 15 are close contacts of the city’s first case since April 25 announced yesterday.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Chugoku Shinbun

New case of Covid-19 announced in Okayama, July 15

An Okama City man in his 30s has been confirmed to have Covid-19. He is Okayama Prefecture’s 29th cases since the pandemic began.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

See all our posts related to the coronavirus pandemic here