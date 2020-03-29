Covid-19 testing in Hiroshima Prefecture
This is a translated version of the details concerning PCR testing for Covid-19 in Hiroshima Prefecture, released by the prefectural government. We will endeavor to update as regularly as possible, but you can check the original table here.
|City health centers
|Prefectural health centers
|Total
|Hiroshima City
|Kure City
|Fukuyama City
|Total
|422(4)
|45(0)
|117(0)
|317(2)
|901(6)
|3/29
|16(0)
|2(0)
|6(0)
|8(0)
|32(0)
|3/28
|41(2)
|2(0)
|8(0)
|19(0)
|70(2)
|3/27
|28(0)
|6(0)
|18(0)
|52(0)
|3/26
|14(0)
|1(0)
|5(0)
|9(0)
|29(0)
|3/25
|16(1)
|6(0)
|10(0)
|32(1)
|3/24
|9(0)
|2(0)
|6(0)
|14(0)
|31(0)
|3/23
|9(0)
|3(0)
|4(0)
|9(0)
|25(0)
|3/22
|4(0)
|1(0)
|4(0)
|5(0)
|14(0)
|3/21
|7(0)
|2(0)
|6(0)
|16(1)
|31(1)
|3/20
|6(0)
|3(0)
|2(0)
|4(1)
|15(1)
|3/19
|15(0)
|2(0)
|11(0)
|28(0)
|3/18
|10(0)
|2(0)
|6(0)
|10(0)
|28(0)
|3/17
|14(0)
|2(0)
|3(0)
|10(0)
|29(0)
|3/16
|10(0)
|2(0)
|11(0)
|23(0)
|3/9～3/15
|121(0)
|10(0)
|25(0)
|85(0)
|241(0)
|3/2～3/8
|68(1)
|5(0)
|14(0)
|53(0)
|140(1)
|2/24～3/1
|20(0)
|5(0)
|8(0)
|19(0)
|52(0)
|2/17～2/23
|12(0)
|5(0)
|5(0)
|22(0)
|2/10～2/16
|1(0)
|1(0)
|2(0)
|1(0)
|5(0)
|2/10～2/16
|1(0)
|1(0)
|2(0)
|1(0)
|5(0)
|2/3～2/9
|0(0)
|1/30～2/2
|1(0)
|2(0)
|3(0)