Covid-19 testing in Hiroshima Prefecture and Chugoku Region
Over the past month Chugoku Shinbun has been providing regular snapshots of the level of PCR testing being undertaken in the 5 prefectures that make up the Chugoku region.
Links to the individual prefectural websites showing more detailed data are at the bottom of this post.
|PCR testing in Hiroshima Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 164
|4/15
|4/20
|4/29
|5/3
|5/5
|5/6
|5/7
|Total 5/7
|240
|109
|75
|82
|90
|58
|100
|5746
|PCR testing in Yamaguchi Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 36
|4/16
|4/21
|4/28
|5/2
|5/4
|5/5
|5/6
|5/7
|5/8
|5/10
|Total 5/10
|–
|–
|–
|8
|18
|64
|52
|20
|23
|7
|1528
|PCR testing in Okayama Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 23
|4/17
|4/21
|4/29
|5/1
|5/3
|5/4
|5/5
|5/6
|5/7
|5/9
|Total 5/9
|48
|26
|20
|26
|8
|10
|3
|13
|18
|28
|1372
|PCR testing in Shimane Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 24
|4/17
|4/21
|4/29
|5/1
|5/3
|5/4
|5/5
|5/6
|5/7
|5/9
|Total 5/9
|44
|22
|5
|14
|7
|7
|4
|6
|13
|8
|904
|PCR testing in Tottori Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/1 = 3
|4/17
|4/21
|4/30
|5/1
|5/4
|5/5
|5/6
|5/8
|5/10
|Total 5/10
|16
|29
|15
|16
|8
|13
|6
|12
|5
|1167
PCR testing data for each prefecture (in Japanese)
