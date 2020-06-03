Covid-19 cases in Hiroshima City now at zero

June 4, 2020

It was announced yesterday that the number of Covid-19 patients in Hiroshima City is now at zero.

4 residents of the Kenshinen residential facility for people with learning disabilities which accounts for 61 of the city’s total 83 cases so far confirmed, tested negative for Coivid-19 on June 2 and 3. It is the first time Hiroshima City has been “clear” of cases since March 7 and no new cases have been confirmed since May 4.

Covid-19 in Chugoku Region as of June 1, 2020

(Not including new case that is subject of this article) Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 164 36 24 24 3 162 discharged 35 discharged 24 discharged 20 discharged 3 discharged +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 3 deaths

Elsewhere in Hiroshima prefecture, there 3 Covid-19 patients are still in hospital and there is 1 remaining patient in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Chugoku Shinbun