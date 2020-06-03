Covid-19 cases in Hiroshima City now at zero
June 4, 2020
It was announced yesterday that the number of Covid-19 patients in Hiroshima City is now at zero.
4 residents of the Kenshinen residential facility for people with learning disabilities which accounts for 61 of the city’s total 83 cases so far confirmed, tested negative for Coivid-19 on June 2 and 3. It is the first time Hiroshima City has been “clear” of cases since March 7 and no new cases have been confirmed since May 4.
|Covid-19 in Chugoku Region as of June 1, 2020
(Not including new case that is subject of this article)
|Hiroshima
|Yamaguchi
|Okayama
|Shimane
|Tottori
|164
|36
|24
|24
|3
|162 discharged
|35 discharged
|24 discharged
|20 discharged
|3 discharged
|+0
|+0
|+0
|+0
|+0
|3 deaths
Elsewhere in Hiroshima prefecture, there 3 Covid-19 patients are still in hospital and there is 1 remaining patient in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Chugoku Shinbun