Coronavirus cases in Hiroshima Pref exceed 100

April 15, 2020

A major new cluster of corona virus infections has sent the number of infections in Hiroshima Prefecture over 100 cases.



Miyoshi’s day care center cluster also continues to grow. A teacher at a high school in Hofu in Yamaguchi Prefecture tests positive after attending new school year events. Okayama’s first new case in several days. Schools “close” and a manufacturing company in Shimane shows strong leadership.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region April 15, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 108* 25 16 10 1 *18 new cases announced morning of 4/15

Hiroshima City’s first coronavirus grows

A cluster of coronavirus cases in a residential care facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku announced yesterday continues to grow. Hiroshima City initially announced that 17 residents and 5 staff tested had tested positive for coronavirus. Testing of the 100 or so residents and staff is continuing and it was announced on the morning of April 1 that 4 more staff and 11 more residents have tested positive, bringing the current total number of coronavirus cases in this cluster to 40.

2 new cases in Miyoshi elderly day care cluster

2 more women, in their 70s and 80s, have tested positive for coronavirus in Miyoshi. They are family members of a user of the elderly day care facility at the center of a cluster of infections that now stands at 31. The testing of more than 270 people continues.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Yamaguchi Prefectural Hofu Commercial High School teacher tests positive

A Yamaguchi Prefectural Hofu Commercial High School teacher in his 40s tested positive for coronavirus in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture on April 14. He is the 25th case in Yamaguchi Pref so far. He was reportedly rushed to hospital with respiratory problems on April 14.

Reports say that he traveled outside the prefecture at the end of March. He developed a fever on April 9 and stayed at home on principals orders from April 10. Before the development of symptoms he attended the school’s entrance ceremony on April 8 and took a lass photo with the 40 students in his homeroom. He also helps with the school track and field club.

All 720 students of the school are being kept home and monitored. Elementary and junior high schools in Hofu and Ube are scheduled to close from today and high schools from tomorrow.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Schools in Hiroshima Prefecture to close

All public schools in Hiroshima Prefecture to close schools until May 6 (May 8 in the case of Jinsekikogen). Schools in Miyoshi and Shobara closed from yesterday and those in Fukuyama close tomorrow. The rest will close from April 16.

It does appear, however, that there will be days on which students are free to go to their schools during this time.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

One more case in Okayama city

A man in his 70s has tested positive for corona virus in Okayama City. He is the 16th case in Okayama Prefecture and the first new case in several days.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Shimane electronics company sends 7000 employees home

In a strong move, Electronics manufacturer Izumo Murata in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture has ceased operation and told all 7000 employees to stay home after one of them tested positive for coronavirus. The man in his 30s is among those in a cluster centered on a bar in Matsue which currently stands at 10 infections.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun