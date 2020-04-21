Coronavirus: 2 new cases in Hiroshima Pref, 1 in Yamaguchi Pref, April 21

April 22, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in the Chugoku region grew by 3 yesterday, April 21.

2 new cases where confirmed within Hiroshima Prefecture and the other was part of a cluster centered on a high school in Yamaguchi Prefecture. There are now 139 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hiroshima Prefecture and 208 across the Chugoku region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of April 21, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 139 31 19 16 3 +3 +1 +0 +0 +0 1 death

2 new cases in Hiroshima Prefecture

The 66th case coronavirus was confirmed in Hiroshima City yesterday. The man, a salaried worker in his 40s, is reported to live alone and was transferred to Hiroshima from Osaka on April 10. He developed pneumonia-like symptoms on April 20 and hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus on April 21.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kaita-cho, just outside Hiroshima City, yesterday. The man in his 50s is reported to be experiencing light symptoms including high temperatures and coughing.

2 coronavirus patients discharged in Hiroshima Prefecture

It was announced yesterday that 2 coronavirus patients in Hiroshima Prefecture have been discharged from hospital. One of the patients, discharged on April 19, is the 10th Hiroshima City patient to leave hospital. The other was in Fukuyama, on April 17, and is the first Fukuyama patient to recover. A total of 14 patients have so far been discharged in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Hofu high school cluster grows

Another teacher from Yamaguchi Prefectural Commercial High School in Hofu tested positive for coronavirus. The man in his 50s os reported to have had close contact with the first case confirmed among the school’s staff. He developed a fever on April 16, after testing negative the previous day and was retested on April 20. Family members in the same residence have all tested negative. He is the 7th case in this cluster and the 31st case in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun