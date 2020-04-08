5 new corona virus cases in Hiroshima Prefecture
April 8, 2020
One man Hiroshima City who had contact with another person with corona virus tests positive, 2 new cases are discovered in Fukuyama and the first cases in Higashihiroshima and Miyoshi were announced today. This is the largest single day increase so far and makes the total number of corona virus cases in Hiroshima City 13 and 24 across Hiroshima Prefecture (including 3 people that have been discharged).
Higashi-ku man tests positive for corona virus
A self-employed man who lives in Higashi-ku in Hiroshima City has tested positive for corona virus it was announced today. The man is an acquaintance of the 5th positive case in Hiroshima City announced March 27. The two are reported to have talked in the same car for approximately 15 minutes. He is said to be exhibiting no symptoms and was moved to Funairi Hospital earlier today.
Authorities say that on April 1, as the man had a temperature of 37.7º he visited a medical facility and pharmacy, but was not tested. His temperature rose to 38.4º that night.
His fever broke and he had no other symptoms on April 2, which was the day on which it was discovered that he had been in contact with an earlier case. After getting his agreement, he was tested April 7 with the results coming back positive for corona virus on April 8. His temperature is currently 36º. The man lives with 5 family members.
According to the man in question, he is not employed in the restaurant work or work in crowded places. He stopped work and wore a mask after the onset of symptoms.
Source: Chugoku Shinbun
First case of corona virus in Miyoshi
A woman in her
40s 80s tested positive for corona virus in Miyoshi today. She was hospitalized on March 28 with a fever of 38.3º and tested positive for Influenza A. Her condition failed to improve and as evidence of pneumonia was discovered in a CT scan on April 7 she was tested for corona virus and found to be positive.
Although her symptoms are quite severe, she is fully conscious and is not connected to a ventilator. It is reported that she was visited by a family member from one of the 7 areas stipulated in yesterday’s state of emergency declaration before the onset of symptoms.
Source: Chugoku Shinbun
First case of corona virus in Higashi-hiroshima
A salaried worker in Higashi-hiroshima City has tested positive for corona virus.
The man had a temperature of 37.7º and experienced a loss of sense of taste and smell on April 2. He visited a hospital on April 6 and when his condition didn’t improve he underwent a PCR test the following day. The man lives alone in Higashi-hiroshima, but spends time at his home in Osaka on weekends, with his most recent visit being March 27-30.
2 new cases in Fukuyama City
A man in his 50s and a man in his 40s have tested positive for corona virus in Fukuyama City it was announced just before midnight. More details to come.
Fukuyama City Case #4 (Hiroshima Prefecture Case #23)
Profile
Gender: Male
Age: 50s
Residence: Fukuyama City
Employment: Salaried worker
March 23
Visited Kobe where visited a restaurant
Return to Fukuyama same day
April 1
Coughing started
April 2
Examined at medical facility
April 3
37.7º temperature
April 4
Examined at 2nd medical facility
Test sample collected
April 7
PCR test
Positive result for corona virus
April 8
Positive result
Current status
Arranging hospitalization
Exhibiting symptoms but stable
Source: Fukuyama City document
Fukuyama City Case #5 (Hiroshima Prefecture Case #24)
Profile
Gender: Male
Age: 40s
Residence: Fukuyama City
Employment: Restaurant worker
Symptoms
Fever, cough, nasal discharge, sore throat, headache, fatigue, diarrhea
March 31
Fever and cough
April 1
Examined at medical facility
April 4
Examined at 2nd medical facility
April 6
Examined at 2nd medical facility for second time
April 7
Test sample collected
April 8
PCR test
Positive result for corona virus
Current status
Arranging hospitalization
Exhibiting symptoms but stable
Source: Fukuyama City document
3 thoughts on “5 new corona virus cases in Hiroshima Prefecture”
The woman in Miyoshi City who tested positive for the coronavirus is in her 80s, not in her 40s.
Thank you very much for pointing out the error. I have made the change. Much appreciated.
I’m so baffled with the way they handle things. Why do they refuse to test even with the onset of symptoms? Most are doing mass testing already. It’s as if you need to be dying first before they test you. Just look at how long the intervals are and the amount of people they could’ve infected within that time frame. Ridiculous!