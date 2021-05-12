Bear sightings in Asaminami-ku

If you go down to the river these days you may be in for a big surprise: Particularly if you are strolling, running or biking along the Ota River in Yagi in Asaminami-ku.

There have been 3 bear sightings along the Ota River in Yagi in Asaminami-ku this month; One yesterday around 8:30am and two early in the morning of May 6. All three sightings were north of the Shin Ota-gawa Bridge on the west bank of the river. The bear spotted yesterday, at 1.2m in length, is thought to be a mature bear.

This is the time of year that bears come out of hibernation and they tend to be out and about searching for food in the early morning or evening.

If you happen to run into a black bear, the advice is to back away slowly without turning your back on the animal. If you are lucky enough to see one (and live to tell the tale) it is requested that you contact the local forest department, but it’s probably easier to call the police.

It’s probably a good idea to attach a bear bell to your pack if you plan to go hiking over the next few weeks 🐻🔔🥾