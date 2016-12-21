All you Need to Know About Miyajima at New Year

A few tidbits of info that we hope will make your New Year jaunt to Miyajima a memorable one.

Thousands upon thousands of people visit Miyajima over the New Year holidays. It is, of course, crowded, but there is a great atmosphere and it can be great fun to throw yourself into the throng. The great thing about Miyajima is that no matter how many people squeeze into the most popular part of the island, it is relatively easy to find a quiet backstreet or corner in which to chill out.

If you are going to do Miyajima at New Year, why not go hardcore and do it on the night of New Year’s Eve? Special ferry and bus services make it possible to check out the Chinkasai Fire Festival early in the evening of New Year’s Eve, hit a few parties in Hiroshima city and get back to visit Itsukushima Shrine, end even get to the top of Misen to greet the first sunrise of the year. You’ll need a holiday after that lot!

Special New Year’s Eve Trains

Shiraichi → Saijo → Hiroshima → Miyajima-guchi → Iwakuni Shiraichi [白市] Saijo [西条] Hiroshima [広島] Miyajima-guchi [宮島口] Iwakuni [岩国] 01:10 00:20 01:00 01:28 01:52 01:45 02:14 02:37 02:45 03:14 03:37 03:45 04:14 04:37 05:00 05:29 05:52

Iwakuni → Miyajima-guchi → Hiroshima → Saijo → Shiraichi Iwakuni [岩国 Miyajima-guchi [宮島口] Hiroshima [広島] Saijo [西条] Shiraichi [白市] 00:50 01:14 01:42 01:35 01:59 01:59 02:20 02:44 02:12 03:05 03:29 03:57 03:50 04:14 04:50 05:26 05:35

Special New Year’s Eve Ferries to Miyajima

The JR ferry between Miyajima-guchi and Miyajima Island runs through the night.

Miyajima-guchi to Miyajima Island

JR ferries leave at 10, 25, 40 and 55 minutes past the hour from 8am on New Year’s Eve right through to 9am on the morning of New Year’s Day (from which time they run every 10 minutes).

Miyajima Island to Miyajima-guchi

JR ferries leave at 10, 25, 40 and 55 minutes past the hour from 8am on New Year’s Eve right through to around 9am on the morning of New Year’s Day (from which time they run every 10 minutes).

Miyajima New Year Tide Times

Time your visit to catch the glorious sight of Itsukushima Shrine “floating” on the sea at high tide as well as at low tide when you can walk right out to the torii gate.

Date High Tides Low Tides 12/30 10:34 22:17 04:04 16:34 12/31 11:09 22:54 04:39 17:10 1/1 11:44 23:32 05:15 17:47 1/2 12:22 05:52 18:27 1/3 00:12 13:00 06:31 19:10 1/4 00:57 13:42 07:13 19:57

Opening Hours

New Year is big business on Miyajima so there will be many people willing to take your money off you. As well as the usual shops, cafes and restaurants there are lot of temporary stalls hawking all kinds of food.

Itsukushima Shrine

12/31 06:30-17:00

1/1-1/3 00:00-18:30

1/4~ 06:30-17:30

New Year Rituals at Itsukushima Shrine

Miyajima Ropeway

Open from 05:00 on New Year’s Day.

Miyajima Aquarium