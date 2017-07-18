A-bombed tram to run again in 2017

Hiroden’s restored A-bombed streetcar will make 16 runs over 8 days this summer.

Tram number 653, know in Japanese as a hibaku-ressha, was restored to the original blue coloring, with which it was coated when badly damaged by the A-bomb blast in 1945, as part of the 70th anniversary commemorations of the A-bombing 3 years ago. Sign ups to ride the tram have already closed, but you may catch the distinctive streetcar on the following days this summer. The tram will make two runs a day, departing at 10:30 and 14:00 from Hiroshima Station and passing by Hatchobori, the A-Bomb Dome, Hiroden nishi-hiroshima before returning to A-bomb Dome.

There are sure to be quite a few photographers hoping to capture a good shot of the tram along the route so keep an eye out to suss out the best locations.