3 new coronavirus cases in Hiroshima April 22

April 23, 2020

3 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Hiroshima Prefecture yesterday. No new cases were reported in other parts of the region. Hiroshima governor Yuzaki has walked back his controversial suggestion to help fund financial relief for local small businesses. School closures may be extended.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm April 21) in Hiroshima Prefecture is 142 and 221 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of April 22, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 142 31 19 16 3 +3 +0 +0 +0 +0 1 death

3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Hiroshima City

2 more cases of coronavirus in the cluster centered on the residential facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku, Hiroshima City were confirmed yesterday. 1 member of staff (a male in his 20s male) and a resident (a male in his 30s) both developed symptoms after testing negative the initial round of testing on April 14.

Source: RCC News

A coworker (a man in his 40s) of a man who tested positive for coronavirus on April 20, after transferring from Osaka April 10, also tested positive in Hiroshima City yesterday. City officials say there is the possibility of a small cluster developing.

Source: RCC News

Current state of PCR testing

Chugoku Shinbun gave us a round up of the current state of PCR testing around the Chugoku Region yesterday using data gleaned from the official websites of each prefecture.

Hiroshima Pref [Total cases 4/22 – 142]

Tests conducted on 4/20 (109), cumulative total until 4/20 (3648)

Yamaguchi Pref [Total cases 4/22 – 31]

Tests conducted on 4/21 (0), cumulative total until 4/21 (1144)

Okayama Pref [Total cases 4/22 – 19]

Total conducted tests on 4/21 (26), cumulative total until 4/21 (996)

Shimane Pref [Total cases 4/22 – 16]

Tests conducted on 4/21 (22), cumulative total until 4/21 (719)

Tottori Pref [Total cases 4/22 – 3]

Tests conducted on 4/21 (29), cumulative total until 4/21 (823)

Hiroshima governor walks back subsidy comments

Hiroshima governor Yuzaki walked back his suggestion that prefectural government employees be asked to contribute the ¥100,000 coronavirus subsidy they are to receive from the national government to the fund to support local small businesses affected by shutdown.

Source: NHK News

Extension of school closures likely

Hiroshima Prefecture’s superintendent of education has said that, taking into account current circumstances, it is unlikely that schools will be able to reopen on May 7 as currently planned. He stated that he would like any announcement of the extension of school closures to be made before the Golden Week holiday, but that the final decision rests with the governor.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun