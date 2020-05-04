3 new Chugoku region coronavirus cases, May 3

May 4, 2020

New coronavirus cases announced in Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Shimane Prefectures yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm May 3) in Hiroshima Prefecture is 161 and 245 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of May 2, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 161 34 22 24 3 +1 +0 +0 +0 +0 2 deaths

Another case of coronavirus in Saeki-ku, Hiroshima City

A man in his 20s who is a resident at the Kenshinen care facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku in Hiroshima City has tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Hiroshima City to 80 and 161 across the prefecture.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

New case of coronavirus confirmed in Hikari, Yamaguchi Pref

A man in his 70s in Hikari in Yamaguchi Prefecture has tested positive for coronavirus. Authorities say that the man was a patient at Tokoyama Chuo Hospital April 20-24 (unconnected to coronavirus) and was readmitted after developing a fever after he was discharged. As this a hospital designated to deal with coronavirus patients, authorities are exploring the possibility that he may have been infected while in the hospital.



Source: Chugoku Shinbun

New coronavirus case confirmed in Matsue, Shimane Pref

A man in his 40s from Matsue in Shimane Prefecture has tested positive for coronavirus it was announced yesterday. The man is the 17th case in the city and the 24th in the prefecture. He is, however, the first not to be in some way connected to the cluster centered in the Matsue bar BUZZ.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

[UPDATE]

4 new cases of coronavirus announced in Hiroshima City just after publishing this post. More details in our news update tomorrow.

See all our posts related to the coronavirus pandemic here