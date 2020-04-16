23 more coronavirus cases in Hiroshima Pref April 15, total 113 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hiroshima Prefecture increased by 23 to 113 cases April 15.



New cases were confirmed in Hiroshima City, Miyoshi, Higashi-hiroshima, Fukuyama, Matsue and in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region April 16, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 113 28 16 13 1 +23 +3 +0 +3 +0

The total number of cases across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region is now 171 with 113 in Hiroshima (the main centers of infection being Hiroshima City with 56, Miyoshi with 34 and Fukuyama with 16), 28 in Yamaguchi, 16 in Okayama, 13 in Shimane (all in one cluster) and 1 case in Tottori.

A look at this graph from Chugoku Shinbun shows how the increase in the number of coronavirus cases has picked up pace in the last 5 days.

Hiroshima prefectural authorities plan to start moving asymptomatic and cases with light symptoms to a hotel in Hiroshima City from today to free up hospital beds. It is reported that 200 rooms have so far been secured for patients and nursing staff. [Source]

Saeki-ku cluster: 18 new cases

A further 11 residents and 1 member of staff tested positive at the residential care facility of people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku on the outskirts of Hiroshima City yesterday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in this cluster to 40.

31 of the positive cases are men and 9 women, ranging in age from 20s to 60s. Two residents and two members of staff have been moved to Funairi Hospital, but the others have been kept at the care facility avoid the distress that might result in moving residents into a new environment. Hiroshima has dispatched medical staff to the facility.

All 77 residents and 39 staff at the residential care facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku have now been tested for coronavirus, with a total of 28 residents and 12 staff returning positive. Close contacts among family connections now are being investigated. [Source]

Hiroshima City dinner event cluster now at 4 cases

Another positive coronavirus case in Hiroshima City announced yesterday connected to the dinner event held on March 29 which overlaps with the Saeki-ku cluster above.

The man in his teens attended the same “dinner event” on 3/29 as 2 Hiroshima City University students and a care worker who works at the residential care facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeku-ku where 40 cases have been found.

17 people attended the event, which Twitter is assuming was a goukon matchmaking party. The 13 other attendees have all tested negative for coronavirus. [Source]

Miyoshi elderly day care cluster

Two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed connected to the Miyoshi elderly day center cluster. A man in his 80s is a user of the facility and a woman in her 50s is a family member of another user who has tested positive. This brings the total number of positives in this cluster to 34.

Higashi-hiroshima

A working woman in her teens has tested positive for coronavirus in Higashi-hiroshima City. Symptoms began 2 weeks ago. No travel outside of the prefecture and no use of public transport. She is the 2nd confirmed case so far in Higashi-hiroshima City.

Fukuyama

Fukuyama’s 16th case of coronavirus has been confirmed. The man in his 30s works at the same (unnamed) company as a man in his 40s who tested positive on April 11. This brings the number of cases in Fukuyama to 16.

Potential coronavirus cluster at high school in Yamaguchi Prefecture

3 more teachers from Yamaguchi Prefectural Hofu Commercial High School in Hofu tested positive for coronavirus on April 15. Read more about the background to this cluster in our post from yesterday. One teacher lives in Hofu and one in Yamaguchi City. Details about the 3rd teacher have not been released.

As of the afternoon of April 15, the other 9 teachers thought to have had closest contact with the school’s first case have all tested negative for the virus. Yamaguchi Prefecture is continuing to test the remaining 79 staff and 56 students thought to have had closest contact with those who have tested positive.

All school club activities have now been suspended in Yamaguchi Prefecture and, with the number of cases now at 28, the governor urged people to refrain from all non-essential shopping trips and travel. [Source]

New cases confirmed in Matsue include pre-school child

3 new cases connected to the Matsue bar cluster in Shimane Prefecture were announced yesterday. One is a female customer in her 20s. A female staff member, also in her 20s, and her pre-school age son have also tested positive for coronavirus. Both women developed fevers of over 38º on April 13 and are exhibiting other symptoms including coughing. The child is not showing symptoms.

The Matsue bar cluster is now at 13 cases. 113 people have been tested in relation to this cluster with 104 testing negative.

Hiroshima City coronavirus patient discharged

The 10th person to test positive for coronavirus in Hiroshima City was discharged from Funairi Hospital April 14, after testing negative on April 11 and 12. This is the 4th person to be discharged in Hiroshima City (5th in the prefecture). [Source]

Relief at Tottori Sand Museum

All 25 people tested at the Tottori Sand Museum which was visited at the end of March by Tottori Prefecture’s only confirmed case of coronavirus, have tested negative for the virus. As the infection route is still unknown, however, investigation continues. [Source]