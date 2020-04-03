2 new graduates positive for corona virus in Fukuyama and Fuchu-cho
April 3, 2020
2 new graduates from universities in Kyoto have tested positive for corona virus in Fukuyama and Fuchu-cho. This brings the total number of cases in Fukuyama to 2 and the total number of cases across Hiroshima Prefecture to 13.
Fukuyama’s 2nd case of corona virus
A second case of corona virus has been confirmed in Fukuyama City. The male graduate of Kyoto Sangyo University (in his 20s), students from which which have been the center of a cluster of over 30 positive cases after a group of graduating students returned from a trip to Europe.
Details and contacts
- March 22
Attended a university club’s social gathering at Kyoto Sankyo University.
- March 22
- March 23
Loss of taste and smell.
- March 23
- March 27
Traveled home to Fukuyama City by Shinkansen.
- March 27
- March 29
Fukuyama City was informed by Kyoto City that the student had had contact with a person who had tested positive.
- March 29
- April 2
Tested but the results were unclear.
- April 2
- April 3
Retested and found positive for corona virus.
Current status
Impaired senses of taste and smell but stable. Authorities say that the man stayed at home once he began to feel unwell. His father who he lives with tested negative.
Fukuyama mayor, Edahiro Nao, asked for calm as the source of the infection was clear and that there is little chance that this man infected anyone else.
First case of corona virus in Fuchu-cho
Another man in his 20s has tested positive in Fuchi-cho in Aki-gun. According to Hiroshima Prefecture, the man visited a university in Kyoto on March 28 and returned to Fuchu to take up a new job. He is not a graduate of Kyoto Sankyo University.
Details and contacts
- March 30
Temperature 38.5ºC
- March 30
- April 2
Sore throat and headache.
Loss of taste and smell.
- April 2
- April 3
Tested positive for corona virus and will be moved to a designated medical facility.
According to authorities this graduate wore a mask while in transit and has not yet been to his new workplace.
