2 new coronavirus cases in Hiroshima City April 23

April 24, 2020

2 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Hiroshima Prefecture yesterday. New cluster emerges in Yano, Aki-ku. Cash for transparency.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm April 23) in Hiroshima Prefecture is 144 and 223 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region. No new cases were reported in other parts of the region for the 2nd day in a row.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of April 23, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 144 31 19 16 3 +2 +0 +0 +0 +0 1 death

2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Hiroshima City

In Hiroshima City, the wife of man in his 70s who works at the residential facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku which is at the center of the prefecture’s largest cluster tested positive for the virus yon April 22. The woman is also in her 70s and brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city to 70.

The other confirmed case of coronavirus announced yesterday was in Miyoshi, where a man in his 50s who is a family member of the user of a day care center for the elderly at the center of Hiroshima prefecture’s other large cluster. The man tested negative on April 17 and 19, but tested positive in a third test conducted on April 22. This cluster makes up 37 of the 39 cases in Miyoshi.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

New cluster emerging in Yano, Aki-ku

Authorities also announced that 1 of the 3 new cases of coronavirus announced on April 22 is a man in his 30s who works at distribution company Nippon Access in Yano, Aki-ku. The man had a meal with two other employees who have tested positive at the company.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Ryutsu News

Incentives for going public

Hiroshima Prefecture is considering providing financial assistance to businesses and facilities with confirmed cases of coronavirus cases that allow their name, location and other details to be made public.

Authorities hope this measure will lessen resistance to going public due to worries about criticism and damage to image and help improve the scope and speed of contact tracing.

Amounts of several tens of thousands of yen per case are being considered and the measures are likely to be part of a supplementary budget to be discussed April 30.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

