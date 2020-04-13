11 new coronavirus cases confirmed across the Chugoku region on Sunday, April 12

April 13, 2020

The Chugoku region had a relatively quiet Sunday on the coronavirus front with 11 new cases reported across the 5 prefectures. The total number of confirmed cases in Hiroshima Prefecture as of 9:30 am Monday, April 13 is 62.

After repeated calls by the Hiroshima governor across many media channels to stay home over the weekend, tourist spots like the island of Miyajima were deserted. However, central Hiroshima was reported to have been as busy as on a normal weekday, which indicates that many people in Hiroshima are still not convinced of the need to avoid all possible interaction to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Miyoshi, Hiroshima Prefecture

3 more people in Miyoshi have tested positive for coronavirus in Miyoshi. All three are in their 80s and are users of the day care center at the center of a coronavirus cluster in Minami-hatajiki-machi in Miyoshi in the north of Hiroshima Prefecture. The cluster now consists of 29 confirmed cases.

Schools in Miyoshi and Shobara in northern Hiroshima Prefecture to close from today until May 6, 3 days earlier than planned.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture

3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Fukuyama. 2 are family members (a teenage boy and a male in his 40s) of a woman in her 40s who tested positive on Saturday, April 11.

Schools in Fukuyama will close from April 15 until May 6 it was decided April 12. The city originally planned to keep the schools open, but changed its policy due to the steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city in the recent days. The total number of known cases is currently 13.

Source: Sanyo News

Source: Fukuyama City Document