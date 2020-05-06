1 new Covid-19 case in Yamaguchi, prefectures move towards relaxing “restraint”

May 6, 2020

One more case of coronavirus confirmed in Yamaguchi Prefecture. Hiroshima governor announces road map to end of “restraint”. Yamaguchi and Fukuyama follow suit.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm May 4) in Hiroshima Prefecture is 164 and 250 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of May 4, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 164 36 22 24 3 +0 +1 +0 +0 +0 2 deaths

New Covid-19 case confirmed in Shunan, Yamaguchi Pref

A man in his 50s who lives in the same residence as a man in his 70s who tested positive for coronavirus on May 3 has also tested positive for the virus. The man in his 50s is reported to have traveled for work to several locations in Hiroshima Prefecture until April 15.

The man in his 70s was in Tokuyama Chuo Hospital April 16-22 for an unrelated condition and developed the virus after being discharged. His wife has also tested positive for coronavirus, but tests on all hospital staff conducted so far have returned negative results.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Hiroshima Governor announces extension of state of emergency and route to relaxation of “restraint” measures

Hiroshima Governor Yuzaki Hideaki announced yesterday that, in line with national government policy, he was extending the current state of emergency until May 31. He also outlined a 3-phase plan for the easing of the “restraint” measures put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun



Fukuyama follows Hiroshima Prefecture’s lead

Following the announcement of Hiroshima Prefecture’s plan for the loosening of social distancing measures, Fukuyama City announced its intention to reopen some public facilities from May 11. City run museums and zoos are planned to reopen first, but sports centers and other event halls are to remain closed until May 31.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Yamaguchi Pref bullish on easing of social distancing measures

The governor of Yamaguchi announced yesterday that leisure facilities such as bars, karaoke boxes, manga and net cafes, game centers, sports clubs and bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen from May 7.

Pachinko parlors will be able to reopen from May 11. To prevent people from outside the prefecture traveling to play, they will be asked to close on weekends until May 31. ID checks are also to be put in place during the rest of the week.

The prefectural library in Yamaguchi City and Flowerland in Yanai, along with 46 other prefectural facilities will remain closed until May 24, which is also the day it is planned schools under Yamaguchi Prefecture’s jurisdiction will reopen.

Hofu city will keep all city facilities closed until May 24.

