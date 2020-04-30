1 new coronavirus case. 2nd-time infection in Okayama. Hiroshima Carp give cheer. April 29.

April 30, 2020

1 new confirmed case of coronavirus in Hiroshima Prefecture announced yesterday. Okayama man tests positive for the 2nd time. Hiroshima Carp players give patients a lift.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm April 29) in Hiroshima Prefecture is now 155 and 235 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of April 29, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 155 32 22 23 3 +1 +0 +0 +0 +0 2 deaths

Miyoshi woman tests positive

A woman in her 60s tested positive for coronavirus in Miyoshi in northern Hiroshima Prefecture.The woman, who lives by herself, had a slight fever from April 15 which jumped to 38.4º on April 22 and tested positive for coronavirus on April 29. So far, no connection with the cluster centered on a day care center for the elderly in the same city and authorities are tracing contacts centered on her work, the nature of which has not been released. There have now been 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Miyoshi.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Okayama man tests positive for 2nd time

A coronavirus patient in Okayama who was discharged from hospital on April 25 after testing negative for coronavirus on both April 23 and 24, has been readmitted after testing positive once again in April 28. The man was retested after developing a fever.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Hiroshima Carp players give patients a lift

The coach and 3 players from the Hiroshima Carp baseball team gave the approximately 20 coronavirus patients being cared for at Funairi Hospital in Hiroshima City a bit of boost on April 28 by showing up and waving at them from the parking lot below. They also presented the ward with a shirt signed by the players and a message of encouragement.



Source: RCC News

