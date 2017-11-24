Uzui Station on the Sanko Line in Shimane Prefecture
The station in the sky, Uzui Station

Uzui-eki “the station in the sky” stands 30m above a picturesque mountain valley floor in the town of Ohnan in Shimane Prefeture.

Uzui Station [宇都井駅] is an unstaffed station on the Sankō Line which runs between Miyoshi and Gotsu that is scheduled for closure at the end of March 2018. The station and tracks cross the valley 30m above the ground. And, no, there is no elevator, so taking the train involves a 116 stair climb up to the platform. There are nice views from the top though!

There are many who are sad to see the line, and this station in particular close, but average daily use of the station has been close to zero for several years.

