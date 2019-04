Shut down in 2003, when the train line between Kabe and Sandankyo Gorge was closed, Yasuno Station has been preserved as a picnic spot popular with train spotters and flower lovers. It looks lovely throughout the year, but is particularly stunning during cherry blossom season. [日本語]

Yasuno Station in Kake, Akiota, about 30km from Hiroshima city center. It takes about 50min to drive by car.