Mibu Hachiman Shrine

I discovered this lovely little shrine surrounded by lush greenery in Chiyoda on a visit to the spectacular Mibu-no-hanadaue ritual rice planting festival that is held every year at the beginning of June. Despite some digging around, other than the fact that it is dedicated to the the god Hachiman, the tutelary god of warriors, I’ve been unable to come up with much information about this particular shrine. It may not be historically significant, but it’s grounds are gorgeous, and it is the place where the festival participants gather to add the final decorative touches to the cattle before they embark on the parade to the rice planting ritual.

Address: 287 Mibu, Kita-hiroshima-cho, Yamagata-gun 〒731-1515