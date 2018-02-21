Cadore Gelateria – Uenohara Farm

Organic grass-fed dairy cows on the Uenohara farm source the superb Gelato, cheese and cheesecake at Cadore.

The farm, factory, cafe, gelato shop and restaurant facilities are a popular country-drive-to-destination in Higashi-Hiroshima. You can also find Cadore products sold at Hiroshima airport and other locations around the city, including at select Yume-Town stores.

Cadore has a long history as a family-run business that supports their local community and collaborates on local events. They also seem to source their vegetables and raw materials they can’t grow themselves from the local community. According to their website, the Uenohara farm and ranch originally started as a dairy farm in the 1970’s. They then began selling Gelato in the late 1990’s and in 2002 opened the restaurant. In 2007, they opened the cheese shop and in 2008, the cafe was opened. The most recent development is selling fresh milk alongside their range of dairy products. The Cadore Mozzerella and other cheeses are very popular.

It is a bit of a drive from the city, but if you are on a drive in the Higashi-Hiroshima area, or heading to and from the airport from Hiroshima city by car, you may want to take a detour off the expressway into the countryside (for about 30 minutes) to enjoy some tasty gelato, cheese, cheesecake, pizza (with cheese) or burgers at Cadore (Uenohara Farm / Ranch). There are rabbits, a goat, donkey and “brown swiss” dairy cows to have a look at and feed which makes this especially popular for families. There is a large parking lot (free) and a lot of space both indoors and outdoors to sit and enjoy eating.

Opening hours: 10:00-17:00

Closed Mondays (or Tuesday if Monday is a National Holiday)

Address: 〒799-2301 Higashi Hiroshima-shi, Higashi Hiroshima-shi, Fukutomi-cho 605

Uenohara Ranch Co, Ltd. Cadore

Address in Japanese: 〒739-2301 広島県東広島市福富町上竹仁６０５

Tel: 082-430-1381

URL: http://www.cadore.jp/