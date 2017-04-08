Zetsumetsukigushu

Zetsumetsu-kigushu is a unique clothing, accessories and art store featuring creations by indie designers from around Japan. [日本語]

Located in the jumble of narrow alleyways that make up the ‘Eki-nishi’ area of Osuga next to Hiroshima Station, you will find Zetsumetsu-kigushu [絶滅危惧種]. Zetsumetsu-kigushu is the base of operations and brand name of soft-spoken odd couple Kawamoto and Idoguchi.

The first floor is packed, literally to the rafters, with garments, accessories and nik-naks from indie designers from around the country as well as with their own clothing designs. Products from the 16 featured brands featured at time of writing range from the ridiculously girly to uncompromising hyper-punk, all, considering they are all handmade and unique, sold at quite reasonable prices. The upper floor, accessed by a steep, narrow flight of steps serves as a studio and gallery space.

The kind of shop rare outside of Toyko and one of a kind in Hiroshima, Zetsumetsu-kigushu (which means ‘endangered species’) has the air of a passion project and Kawamoto and Itoguchi currently work other jobs to allow them to open the store Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They speak little English and are quite shy, but they would be delighted to you have you pope in and it’s a great place to discover designers and artists you won’t find in a mall or chain store (yet).

Opening hours:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday 13:00-20:00

Address: 13-25 Osuga-cho, Minami-ku, Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima-ken

Address in Japanese: 広島市南区大須賀町13-25

http://zetsukigu.thebase.in/

https://www.instagram.com/zetsukigu/

https://www.facebook.com/zetsukigu

https://twitter.com/zetsukiguzetsukigu