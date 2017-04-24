Roku Guest House

Cozy and comfortable backpackers Roku in Hakushima offers a warm and friendly welcome to Hiroshima.

Opened in 2014, Roku [広島ゲストハウス碌roku] was established by young entrepreneur, Mako, who saw the need for this type of place in Hiroshima. The facility has been made out of a traditional Japanese house which has been re-purposed to house two dorm rooms and one private tatami mat room upstairs. Mako comes from a design background and has done a lot of the work on the remodel herself with the help of family and friends.

On the ground floor, there is a common kitchen, laundry area, showers and dining area-bar. The total capacity is eighteen guests at a time, and it seems particularly popular with solo travelers or small groups of visitors on a budget. There are all the necessities that travelers require such as lockers, a cooking area, rental cycles, showers, laundry capabilities and comfortable beds. Roku is located in a quiet neighborhood and the house features wood and natural materials and is surrounded by plants and trees, so guests will quickly be able to feel at home.

The Roku staff are very friendly and collaborate with others in the community to organize regular outings to local festivals and events in order to help visitors connect more deeply with local culture while on a visit to Hiroshima. Mako says their BBQ parties, picnics and burger nights are popular with locals and guests.

Roku has received very good ratings on TripAdvisor and other travel websites. You can see more about their latest events and pictures on the Facebook Page. Reasonably priced Western breakfasts and basic evening meals are available as well as a welcome drink for all new guests on their first evening at their bar.

According to their website, it is unfortunately not possible for travelers with pets or small children to book at Roku and the facility is not barrier free so it would be difficult for guests in a wheelchair.

Roku is located in the convenient and quiet suburb of Hakushima which has many great eateries such as great sushi, udon, okonomiyaki, Indian and Italian dining at Q-garden and other favorites like Ayur. There is even a Michelin starred restaurant nearby. Owner Mako-san and her staff know a lot about the area and can recommend the best places to visit.

A positive effect of Roku’s popularity has been an increase in the number of Hakushima eateries which now have an English menu. There are also nearby supermarkets, cafes, temples and parks – all easily stroll-able within a few blocks. It would take about 20 minutes to walk to Roku from Hiroshima’s main JR and Shinkansen station, or less than 10 minutes from the nearest Shin-hakushima JR station or the Hakushima tram station.