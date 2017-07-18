Ohnan Ryokou-mura Waterpark

Ohnan Ryokou-mura is a all-purpose, though somewhat run down, sports park with a track, climbing wall, concrete halfpipe, camping and BBQ areas. The main attraction in the summer is its fun water park.

As well as the 50m main pool and kiddies paddling pool, there are two water slides and an area selling food. They even rent out BBQs. Eating poolside is OK.

Kiddie pool, 50cm deep (inflatable rings OK)

50m pool, 90-110cm deep (130cm height requirement, inflatable rings OK)

9m high water slide (73m long) (130cm height requirement, no inflatable rings, one at a time)

4m Kiddie slide (8m long) (no inflatable rings, up to four people at a time)





2017 Season July 15-August 27

10:00-16:00 (July 15-August 27, 2017)

Open from 09:00 during Obon holidays (August 11-16)

Admission:

Adults: ¥540 (¥280 for local residents)

Under 18s: ¥210 (free for local residents)

Pre-schoolers: Free

Address: 443-2 Ohnan minami-yamada, Ochi-gun, Shimane-ken 〒696-0313

Address in Japanese: 〒696-0313 島根県邑智郡邑南町山田443-2

Tel: 0855-83-0221

http://www.mizuhoresort.co.jp/ohnan-ryokoumura/