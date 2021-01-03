Megahira Hot Spring Snow Resort

The Megahira snow resort is the closest to Hiroshima city and just 2km from the Yoshiwa expressway exit on the Chugoku expressway.

Proximity, mixed hot spring and kiddie snow park make it a relatively fuss free destination for families with young children.

Although the slopes are quite compact and Megahira cannot compete with larger resorts, they have a total of 5800m of runs, with the longest continuous run 2300m and it is, by far, the most accessible of snow resort from Hiroshima city. Boarders have access to all slopes and there also is a board park. Check out their Facebook Page for regular updates of snow conditions during the season.

They also have kiddie slopes, a fantastic hot spring, restaurants, accommodation and even an art museum in the same complex. There are several restaurants [ja] to choose from, where you can get steak dishes, ramen noodles, curry, okonomiyaki and other Japanese meals.

Overnight accommodation [ja] is also available in the lodges or in the spa, and there are several special online deals available here [ja].

Entrance & lift fees:

Entrance fee (for all 3 years old and over) ¥500

3 hour lift pass: ¥4000

4 hour lift pass: Adult ¥4500 Kids ¥3300

6 hour lift pass: Adult ¥5100 Kids ¥3800

9 hour lift pass: Adult ¥5500 Kids ¥4000

1 ride lift pass: Adult ¥1000

3 ride lift pass: Adult ¥2000

5 ride lift pass: Adult ¥3000

Weeday afternoon special (heijitsu gogo ichi): ¥2800 (including entrance fee)

Gear Rental

Ski and snowboard sets (board or skis/poles & boots):

1 day Adult ¥4,200 Kids ¥3,000

2 day Adult ¥7,300 Kids ¥5,000

Jacket & bottoms:

1 day Adult ¥4,200 Kids ¥3,000

2 day Adult ¥7,300 Kids ¥5,000

Ski and snowboard sets + clothing:

1 day Adult ¥7,300 Kids ¥5,000

2 day Adult ¥12,400 Kids ¥8,400

Season: December 11-March 20

Address: 4301 Yoshiwa, Hatsukaichi-shi, Hiroshima-ken, 738-0301

Tel: 0829-40-3000

URL: http://www.megahira.co.jp/pc/ski.html