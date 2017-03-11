Kimita Mori-no-izumi Onsen

Alkaline hot spring north of central Miyoshi on the road to the Kimita Origami Museum and Kannose Gorge.

Kimita Onsen [君田温泉森の泉] is part of the Forest Kimita roadside rest stop which also offers lodging, a restaurant and a small art gallery dedicated to the heartwarming works of local artist Hara Michio. Apparently, the water, which comes from a single source, changes color day by day. As well as a large indoor bath, there is a nice outdoor area from which you can view the mountains. As well as a standard rotenburo outdoor bath, there are a couple of individual ceramic tubs that are continually filled from the source, which are kind of cool.

Opening hours

Day trip 10:00-21:00

Hotel guests 10:00-23:00, 06:00-08:00

Closed

3rd Tuesday of the month and the 4th Tuesday in August and December (unless that falls on a national holiday when the closed the following day). Checking the homepage is advised if planning to visit on a Tuesday!

Bath price

Adult: ¥600

¥600 Elementary school and younger: ¥300

¥300 3 and under: Free

Face towel ¥150

Bath towel ¥50 (rental)

Access:

25 minutes by car from Miyoshi IC [三次IC]on the Chugoku Expressway (take Route 375 and 39 from the IC)

20 minutes by car from Miyoshi JR Station [三次駅] (Route 39)

3 minutes by car from Kuchiwa IC [口和IC] on the Onomichi-Matsue Yamanami Kaido

Address: 311-3 Izumi-yoshida, Kimita-cho, Miyoshi-shi, Hiroshima-ken

Address in Japanese: 広島県三次市君田町泉吉田311－3

Tel: 0824-53-7021

Fax: 0824-53-2119

URL: http://www.kimita-onsen.com/ [ja]