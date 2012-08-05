Karate・Jyujitsu・Self-defense

Australian teacher, Brad Weston has a really friendly and easy-going personality which may seem very unusual for a karate teacher as we usually see only discipline and form for martial arts teachers. There is also little concentration on competitions or belt classes. So, if you are looking for a less structured martial arts class for yourself or your kids to enjoy, this is the place.

Our two kids had lots of fun following him in the classic “kata” form as well as punching the pads and learning how to fall and defend themselves against certain holds. Although our kids had no problem understanding the English, there was a 5 year old girl there who he helped with some Japanese explanations when she needed it, but most of the class was conducted in English.

Apparently there are quite a few international students who usually attend these classes. Overall, this class is a really fun way for kids to exercise and improve their English as well as flexibility, balance, coordination and confidence in themselves.

If you are interested in trying a class out, it is only ¥500 for a trial lesson and if you decide to come regularly, it is only￥800 per regular lesson without any membership charges or commitments.

Beginners are welcome to join at any time of year. 月謝制ではありません, 初心者大歓迎

The structure of the class is rather informal as I have mentioned and Brad-sensei has a great, personable and fun manner with the kids. You can see how relaxed the kids are as they really love the class, but still manage to show him respect when it is necessary.

The main structure of the lesson is based on Karate and Jujitsu methodology which Brad said is somewhat similar to Tae-Kwon-Do. There is a focus on self-defense in practice and skill building which makes it perfect for just about anyone. 護身の空手で女性/子供に理想的