Accommodation facility with great views of the Ohochi Basin and surrrounding mountains in Ohnan.

Ikoi No Mura Shimane is a publicly run accommodation facility of the kind common in the Japanese countryside, often used by large groups. It has, however, been recently renovated and, although it does have something of an institutional feel, it is clean and a pleasant place to stay if overnighting in Ohnan.

The Japanese rooms, with tatami mat floors and futons to sleep on are spacious which makes this a good option for families or groups of friends. What really makes a stay at Ikoi No Mura Shimane worthwhile, however, are the views.

The hotel sit on rim of the Ohochi Basin at a height of 540m. You can make it out right at the top this photo.

Views from the rooms and the large communal bath look out over the collection of villages linked by narrow roads and the area’s distinctive hillocks, remnants from early mining techniques.

It is probably the best (and warmest) place to view the “sea of clouds” phenomenon common on autumn or early spring mornings.

The view from the large communal bath is my favorite thing about this place. I got up extra early on a winter visit to enjoy the a soak while watching the rising sun bathe the mountains on the other side of the basin in an orange glow (pictured at the top of this page). In spring, blue skies and panoramic views were very refreshing after a day of exploring.

Prices are charged by person and are about ¥1200 cheaper on weekdays than at weekends. You can see the prices for accommodation with now meals in Japanese here and put through Google translate here. Breakfast (¥950) and dinner (¥3564~) are available by reservation. Breakfast is a good Japanese fixed spread and kaiseki courses and Iwami Wagyu beef courses are available for dinner.

The spacious rooms make Ikoi No Mura Shimane a great place for families to stay!

Please note that although there are a few places to eat in the area (accessible by car), the nearest convenience store or supermarket is around 7k away from Ikoi No Mura Shimane.

Check in: 15:00

Check out: 10:00

Address: 2467-10 Kozui, Ohnan-cho, Ochi-gun, Shimane-ken

Address in Japanese: 〒696-0131 Shimane-ken, Ochi-gen, Ohnan-cho, Shimane-ken

Tel: 0855-95-1205

http://ikoi-shimane.com/

If you need assistance with booking accommodation at Ikoi No Mura you can reach Ohnan Tourist Office through their contact page.