An international company

A.M stands for Ante and Mami who are the founding owners of AM Laser Made. They opened their workshop studio in Hiroshima city in 2018, a year after Ante moved over from Sydney, Australia.

They are a great asset to the Hiroshima community as a multilingual and multicultural couple who are great at working with both the local Japanese and international community.

Unique product line

A.M Laser Made’s product line includes a range of beautifully carved earrings, masu wooden sake cups, pens, water bottles, coasters, t-shirts, and personalized company signboards among other products. The secret to the beautiful wood, glass, and leather carving, detailing and design work on the products is a state-of-the-art laser cutter expertly utilized in combination with Ante’s artistic skill.

If you are interested in making some of your own designs, keep an eye on their facebook page as they also host workshops at markets throughout the year.

I’ve been a fan of their products for a long time and had a chance to work with Ante to create a special Christmas present. He was able to take one of our photos and create a silhouette design which he then carved into a skateboard and wooden drink bottle. It was such a fabulous present our son truly loved. The process from working on the design to product completion was smooth and I was impressed with the quick turnaround.

Ante and Mami also offer T-shirt design and printing services. You may see some of their eye-catching t-shirt designs at some of Hiroshima clubs and shops. I love the cool design of the t-shirt below for a local SUP team in Hiroshima integrating Hiroshima’s signature maple leaf, SUP board and paddle to create an original, eye-catching design.

Sustainable

From a sustainability standpoint, it’s great to see the use of so much wood featured in AM Laser Made designs. A.M Laser Made’s signature paper shopping bags featuring images of owners Ante and Mami, are not only cute, but better for the environment too.

I was also really impressed by Ante’s story of creating a reusable filter for the laser cutter to replace a wasteful single-use plastic version which comes standard as he explains in the video below.

AM Laser Made

Open Monday to Saturday 10am – 6pm

9-6 2F, Takaramachi, Naka Ward, Hiroshima, 730-0044