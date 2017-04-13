Zero Waste Academy Tour

Kamikatsu town is the smallest on Shikoku island, nestled in the mountains outside of Tokushima city. I made the four-plus hour journey as a part of a study-tour to learn more about the town’s ambitious target for Zero waste by 2020. I wanted to find out how the day-to-day logistics of waste and resource management can work. Kamikatsu town’s zero-waste target by 2020 requires collaboration between government officials in the local town office, residents in the community and business owners which is efficiently managed by the Zero Waste Academy NPO team.

The households in Kamikatsu, however, don’t have to separate into many more categories that most of us do. But as the town lacks supermarkets or convenience stores, as well as any garbage collection infrastructure, a different plan of action is needed. Azuma-san who gave us the tour said their most important job is to change the way that people think of waste once “burnable” is not an option. Most of our homes in Hiroshima have to sort our trash according to the list below:

Burnable: *paper, *light-plastics, garden cuttings, kitchen waste

Landfill: heavy plastics, shoes, ceramics, bedding..

Recyclable (2/month pick up) : glass, aluminum, metal, batteries, clothing, newspapers, cardboard boxes..

*Voluntary recycle (supermarkets/convenience stores) : food trays (styrofoam & plastic), milk cartons, pet bottles, drink cans and bottles.

Reduction of waste at home: 100% composting

In Kamikatsu, all homes and offices must compost all of their kitchen waste in their gardens or neighborhood plots. Composting machines are subsidized if residents prefer to use them, otherwise outdoor compost bins are recommended.

Garbage sorting facility : 60+ categories

The waste sorting facility has more than 60 containers for sorting trash. Each bin shows how much the waste material can earn (if it is recyclable) and how much it costs to be taken away for disposal because it cannot be recycled. As for reusable waste, there is an area to dispose of your used cooking oil which is then re-purposed as biofuel to be used in local farming equipment which helps the local economy. Used clothing, curtains and towels can be sold to companies that re-purpose the fabric or usable clothing is donated to charities helping people in need.

Kuru-Kuru Free Give & Take Shop

Sign in & sign out any useful things you wish to donate or take, free of charge. There are household items, decorative items and good quality clothing in all sizes and for all ages.

Kuru-Kuru Craft Shop : Buy Upcycled Goods

Discarded fabrics and materials are re-purposed by local residents at this workshop into new products great for gifts and souvenirs. Colorful coats and bags made of retired Koi-nobori carp streamers or kimono material are particular favorites. Spending money here helps support the local craftspeople.

In Japan, our waste is separated by burnable: waste paper, food and light plastics vs non-burnable: recyclables and landfill. For the dedicated volunteer recyclers, perhaps 50% can find their way to recycling bins to be reused, but the rest is sent to landfills. Burnables are not much better as huge quantities of trash are burned everyday which often include reusable materials. Garbage collection and incineration consumes a great deal of fossil fuels and creates pollution. While looking for solutions, we look for successful case studies. I was pleased to discover the amazing town of Kamikatsu as a great model community in how to utilize a waste reduction planning to great effect.

Us modern people have normalized our wasteful habits in the name of progress and convenience. We readily consume over-packaged goods that we don’t really need, just for convenience to gain fleeting pleasures every single day. An in-depth article, by Tim Hornyak of the Japan Times, explains how Japan’s Edo period was resourceful as items were reused and fixed, but in line with other modernized societies worldwide, Japan is now overwhelmed by trash problems. Thinking of the amount of waste generated and resources used everyday by an average person is shocking: 4.3 lbs (1.95 kg) per day as of 2008 according to Duke univ. Yet, to be fair, it’s not only our fault, we have been conditioned to act like this by society, company marketing and the government which regards consumerism as an asset to a healthy economy. Regardless of the why, it comes at a cost. Not only is it mottai-nai to so carelessly toss carefully designed and manufactured goods that are capable of lasting many years, but there is a clear impact on the environment due to depleting resources and stockpiled waste in landfills that will outlast us.